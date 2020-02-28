Person killed in I-57 crash in Calumet Park

Southbound lanes on I-57 were closed Friday after a fatal crash in south suburban Calumet Park.

Two vehicles collided about 2:06 a.m. in the southbound express lanes near 127th Street, Illinois State Police said. One of the vehicles went off the road, landed on train tracks and caught fire.

One person, whose age and gender weren’t immediately known, was pronounced dead, state police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Southbound traffic is being diverted from the expressway at 127th Street, state police said.