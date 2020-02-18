Person of interest in custody in sex assault of toddler in River North restaurant: police

article

Police say they are questioning a man in connection to a Monday sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl in the restroom of a North Loop restaurant.

Detectives arrested a person of interest about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Dearborn, about a block away from the reported sexual assault, according to a Chicago police spokeswoman.

Charges have not been filed.

On Tuesday, police released images of a suspect who allegedly pulled the toddler into a restroom in the 600 block of North Clark Street about 8:20 a.m. Monday and touched her inappropriately, police said.

She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect was wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, white gym shoes and was carrying a white bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.