Person of interest in custody in sex assault of toddler in River North restaurant: police
CHICAGO - Police say they are questioning a man in connection to a Monday sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl in the restroom of a North Loop restaurant.
Detectives arrested a person of interest about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Dearborn, about a block away from the reported sexual assault, according to a Chicago police spokeswoman.
Charges have not been filed.
On Tuesday, police released images of a suspect who allegedly pulled the toddler into a restroom in the 600 block of North Clark Street about 8:20 a.m. Monday and touched her inappropriately, police said.
She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for treatment, police said.
The suspect was wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, white gym shoes and was carrying a white bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.
