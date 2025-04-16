Person of Interest in custody after violent attack on pro-Israel students at DePaul, police say
CHICAGO - A person of interest is in custody in connection with an alleged antisemitic attack on DePaul University’s campus late last year, the Chicago Police Department confirmed Wednesday.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released further details about the individual in custody, including when they were taken in or what charges they may face.
The backstory:
The attack occurred Nov. 6, when Max Long and Michael Kaminsky were assaulted while peacefully advocating for Israel on DePaul’s campus, according to a previous FOX 32 report.
Police said a masked suspect confronted Long and Kaminsky and made antisemitic remarks before another person struck Long from behind. Kaminsky was attacked while trying to help.
Long lost consciousness and suffered a brain injury. Kaminsky sustained a fractured wrist and required surgery.
Lawsuit Filed:
Earlier this month, Long and Kaminsky filed a lawsuit against DePaul University with The Lawfare Project.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.