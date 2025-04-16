Expand / Collapse search

Person of Interest in custody after violent attack on pro-Israel students at DePaul, police say

By Cody King
Published  April 16, 2025 2:49pm CDT
DePaul
FOX 32 Chicago

Jewish students attacked on DePaul campus sue university

Two Jewish students who were attacked at DePaul University last November announced a lawsuit against the school on Wednesday.

The Brief

    • A person of interest is in custody in connection with the November 2023 attack on two pro-Israel advocates at DePaul University, Chicago police confirmed.
    • Police have not released details on the individual, including when they were taken into custody or what charges they may face.
    • The victims, Max Long and Michael Kaminsky, were injured in the assault and have since filed a lawsuit against DePaul University.

CHICAGO - A person of interest is in custody in connection with an alleged antisemitic attack on DePaul University’s campus late last year, the Chicago Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the individual in custody, including when they were taken in or what charges they may face.

The backstory:

The attack occurred Nov. 6, when Max Long and Michael Kaminsky were assaulted while peacefully advocating for Israel on DePaul’s campus, according to a previous FOX 32 report.

Police said a masked suspect confronted Long and Kaminsky and made antisemitic remarks before another person struck Long from behind. Kaminsky was attacked while trying to help.

Long lost consciousness and suffered a brain injury. Kaminsky sustained a fractured wrist and required surgery.

Lawsuit Filed:

Earlier this month, Long and Kaminsky filed a lawsuit against DePaul University with The Lawfare Project.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED STORIES: 

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting. 

DePaulCrime and Public SafetyNews