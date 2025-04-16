Person of Interest in custody after violent attack on pro-Israel students at DePaul, police say

The Brief A person of interest is in custody in connection with the November 2023 attack on two pro-Israel advocates at DePaul University, Chicago police confirmed. Police have not released details on the individual, including when they were taken into custody or what charges they may face. The victims, Max Long and Michael Kaminsky, were injured in the assault and have since filed a lawsuit against DePaul University.



A person of interest is in custody in connection with an alleged antisemitic attack on DePaul University’s campus late last year, the Chicago Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the individual in custody, including when they were taken in or what charges they may face.

The backstory:

The attack occurred Nov. 6, when Max Long and Michael Kaminsky were assaulted while peacefully advocating for Israel on DePaul’s campus, according to a previous FOX 32 report.

Police said a masked suspect confronted Long and Kaminsky and made antisemitic remarks before another person struck Long from behind. Kaminsky was attacked while trying to help.

Long lost consciousness and suffered a brain injury. Kaminsky sustained a fractured wrist and required surgery.

Lawsuit Filed:

Earlier this month, Long and Kaminsky filed a lawsuit against DePaul University with The Lawfare Project.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

