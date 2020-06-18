Person shot by police in Markham

article

State authorities are investigating an officer who shot someone Thursday morning in Markham.

The shooting happened about 8:05 a.m. in the south suburb, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

An officer reportedly shot a “possibly suicidal” man armed with knives near Dixie Highway and 167th Street, according to a media report citing Markham Police Chief Terry White.

State police said they were called to investigate the officer’s use of force.

Markham police have not responded to a request for details.