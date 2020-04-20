Person shot on Bishop Ford Freeway near Pullman

A person was wounded in a shooting Sunday on the Bishop Ford Freeway near Pullman on the South Side.

The person suffered multiple gunshot wounds at 8:23 p.m. while traveling on northbound I-94 near 103rd Street, according to Illinois State Police. Details about the victim’s age, gender and condition were not provided.

All northbound lanes were closed for investigation and traffic was diverted from the expressway at the Stony Island ramp, state police said. Lanes were reopened by about 1 a.m.