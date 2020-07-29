Person stabbed outside Swissotel in the Loop

A person was stabbed Wednesday outside the Swissotel in the Loop.

Two groups of males started arguing about 2:50 a.m. outside a hotel in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive, Chicago police said. One person pulled out a knife and stabbed another male in the abdomen.

The male was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His condition was unknown.

Police sources said the stabbing happened outside Swissotel Chicago, 323 E. Wacker Dr.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.