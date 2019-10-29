Person struck by CTA train on North Side; service halted: authorities

CTA train service was halted Tuesday in Rogers Park on the North Side after a person was struck by a train, authorities said.

Trains were stopped just before 8 p.m. at the Loyola station, the CTA said in an alert. Purple Line service was suspended between Howard and South Boulevard, and Yellow Line service was also suspended.

A person was struck by a Purple Line train near Loyola station about 7:35 p.m., according to preliminary information from a CTA spokeswoman.

Chicago police and fire were called to the 1300 block of West North Shore Avenue, authorities said. A person was pronounced dead on the scene.