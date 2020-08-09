Person wounded in shootout with Chicago police in Englewood

article

A person was shot during an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police Sunday in Englewood on the South Side, authorities said.

The person allegedly fired shots at officers Sunday afternoon near 57th and Aberdeen streets, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern. Officers returned fire and struck the shooter, who was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is in police custody.

The alleged shooter’s gun was recovered at the scene, Ahern said. Chicago fire officials said his condition was not known.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, but two were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, likely for evaluation, fire officials said.

Later Sunday, residents confronted officers near the scene of the shooting. One officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with unspecified injuries, while six more were treated on the scene or declined medical treatment, fire officials said.

Police did not immediately provide further details Sunday afternoon.