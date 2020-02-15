Phoenix Police searching for suspects in violent robbery

article

Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they search for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery.

According to a statement released on Saturday morning, the robbery happened near the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24. Investigators say the two suspects boarded a bus near 51st Avenue and Camelback, and followed the victim off the bus at 19th Avenue and Camelback.

Officials say the two suspects, one of which was holding a knife, grabbed the victim from behind. When the victim tried to pull away, he was stabbed and thrown to the ground. The suspects then demanded property from the victim while holding him on the ground. The victim was able to get back on his feet, and fled the area.

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene with the victim's backpack.

Suspects described by police

Police describe the first suspect as a white male, 20 to 25 years of age, 6' tall, weighing 230 lbs, with a demon tattoo on his left shoulder and Asian symbols on top of his left forearm. He was seen wearing a white tank top, black pants, black boots and a camo hat at the time of the incident.

The second suspect was described as a white male, 20 to 25 years of age, 5'8" tall, and weighing 170 lbs. He was wearing a red shirt, maroon jacket, a red bandanna around his neck, black pants, and a gray hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

