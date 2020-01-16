Pickup truck crashes into Starbucks in McHenry; reports of multiple people injured

article

A pickup truck crashed into a Starbucks Thursday in northwest suburban McHenry.

The truck drove off the roadway about 4:42 p.m. and slammed into Starbucks, 4305 W. Elm St., causing severe damage to the building, according to preliminary information from McHenry police.

Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Reports say multiple people were injured in the incident.

It was unclear what caused the driver to veer off the road.

The Starbucks reportedly opened up just a few months ago.

Further details were not immediately available.

FOX 32 contributed to this report.