Pittsburg patriarch killed during family holiday party when gunmen enter through front door

A 34-year-old trucker and beloved family patriarch was killed over the weekend during a family holiday party when his family said two masked, armed gunman walked in through the open house door and shot him to death during a struggle.

Rafael Lopez had tackled the men about midnight Saturday as the family party was winding down. And that’s when the fatal gunfire rang out at their home on Havenwood Circle, according to what happened as told by Lopez’s fiancé, Lea Perry. Perry said the men were strangers and walked in out of nowhere. Pittsburg police, however, said they are working to confirm that Lopez and the suspects knew each other and the deadly encounter was "the result of a disagreement that had occured."

Perry said one of the men had pointed a gun at one of their six children, which is when Lopez sprang into action.

“The gunman was here with the gun pointed at our son,” she said on Sunday, giving KTVU a tour of their home and recounting what had happened.

Lopez took the first gunman down to the ground, but Perry said there was a second man who fired another shot. Lopez took his last breath in the hallway, she said.

Lopez’ family said nothing was taken from the home, and they don’t know who the suspects are, or what motivated them to enter the house.

“Rafael doesn't have an enemy in the world,” Perry said. “We have no problems with anybody...He is our family. He was the life and breath of everything.”

Perry said the front door had been open to allow relatives to come and go during the party.

The family, who had taken a happy photo just an hour before he was killed, can’t believe they are left without him. He was Pittsburg’s 7th homicide of the year.

Lopez was also a baseball and football coach, known as “Coach Raff,” and was raising six kids with Perry, four of his own and two of hers. Lopez had played high school football, and the experience left such a positive impression, coaching became an integral part of his life, a way of giving back.

“He was amazing and he loved kids and kids loved him,” his mother, Robin Lopez, said.

Perry said her fiancé wanted to keep kids on the right path.

“He knew that sports can give that and be that outlet to do many kids and that's where his passion came from,” she said.

Pittsburg police are searching for the killers, who they say they fled in a gray or silver sedan. They’re asking anyone with information to contact the department.