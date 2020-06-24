Plainfield man, 18, drowns at Indiana Dunes State Park

A Plainfield man died after drowning Tuesday afternoon while swimming at Indiana Dunes State Park.

Dominic Snovicky, 18, was rushed to Porter Region Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m., according to a statement from the Porter County coroner’s office.

Witnesses saw the man being struck by a wave about 11 a.m. and not resurface, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Rescue teams from several fire departments and the U.S. Coast Guard located his body about 12:30 p.m., the department said.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the coroner’s office are investigating the drowning.