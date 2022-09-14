Suburban mayor shot at by off-duty police officer in Chicago: sources

A suburban mayor was shot at by an off-duty suburban police officer in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, sources tell FOX 32.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. in the 750 block West North Avenue.

According to sources, a member of the mayor's security detail returned fire. No injuries were reported.

It is not immediately clear if the mayor was personally targeted. The reason for the shooting is not yet known.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.