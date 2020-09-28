Police departments report nationwide 911 outage

Police departments are reporting a nationwide 911 outage Monday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., several Minnesota police departments reported that 911 services are down.

As the outage is being investigated, officials are encouraging residents to contact local departments via the local number if emergency services are needed. Some are also encouraging residents to call the fire department.

If you are in Minneapolis and need police, fire or emergency medical assistance, please call 612-348-2345.

Check with your local police department on social media or via the main office phone line for directions on how to contact officers.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.