Police in Tennessee responding to shooting at high school, say ‘multiple victims reported, including officer’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Knoxville Police Department in Tennessee says multiple agencies are on the scene Monday afternoon of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School, which is roughly four miles outside downtown Knoxville.
Police said in a tweet that an officer has also been shot. Their condition remains unknown at this point.
"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer," police wrote.
Authorities say the investigation remains active and are asking residents to avoid the area.
This story is developing. Please check back for more info.