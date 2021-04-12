Police in Tennessee responding to shooting at high school, say ‘multiple victims reported, including officer’

Knoxville Police Department in Tennessee says multiple agencies are on the scene Monday afternoon of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School, which is roughly four miles outside downtown Knoxville.

Police said in a tweet that an officer has also been shot. Their condition remains unknown at this point.

"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer," police wrote.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and are asking residents to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Please check back for more info.

