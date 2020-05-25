Police investigate man found dead in hallway of Old Town apartment building

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man found dead Monday with head trauma in an Old Town apartment.

Officers were called about 2:18 p.m. for a man unconscious in the hallway of a home in the 1500 block of North LaSalle Drive, Chicago police said.

A man in his 30s or 40s was facedown with blunt force trauma and abrasions to his head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet ruled on a cause and manner of death.