Police investigating reported shooting with multiple injuries at Rhode Island housing complex

Authorities in Rhode Island responded Thursday to a shooting with multiple people reported injured, leading to schools and a hospital being on lockdown in the area, according to local media outlets.

The shooting happened at an elderly housing complex in Westerly, a beachfront town along the Connecticut border, WPRI-TV reported. Rhode Island State Police and Westerly Police Department responded to the scene, according to the station.

Law enforcement told WPRI-TV there were at least three victims.

Westerly Public Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Westerly Hospital also was on lockdown, according to WPRI-TV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.