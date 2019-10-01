Police looking for couple believed to have stolen puppy worth $7k

article

Police are hoping to locate a couple believed to have stolen a puppy from a pet store in suburban Aurora.

Officers were called to the Furry Babies pet store in the Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center Dr., for a report of stolen English Bulldog puppy valued over $7,600, Aurora police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspects allegedly used a fake identity to apply online to adopt the puppy and visited the dog in the store, police said. Officers believe they showed a fake identification card and gave incorrect information to the store’s clerks before eventually leaving with the dog.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Aurora police at 630-256-5500.