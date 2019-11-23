Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl from Bronzeville

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Aaliyah Graham was last seen Friday in the 4700 block of South King Drive, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Graham is described by police as being 5-foot-1, 118 pounds, with brown eyes, red hair and having a medium-brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, blue jeans with rips in the knees, gray Nike Air Max sneakers and her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.