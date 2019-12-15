Police looking for missing boy, 14, last seen on Thursday

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Old Irving Park on the North Side.

Felix Lopez was last seen Thursday in the 4200 block of North Keystone Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Lopez, who may be in need of medical attention, is 5-foot-9, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and has a light complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.