Police: Man charged after shooting at vehicle from his motorcycle on I-55

A man has been charged Monday for shooting at a vehicle from his motorcycle on I-55 in southwest suburban Burr Ridge, police said.

Jourdan A. Armstrong, 31, of Joliet, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, according to Illinois State Police.

Officers responded about 1:14 pm on Sunday to a report of a motorist allegedly shooting at another vehicle on the expressway near County Line Road, police said.

Police located the suspect's vehicle and followed it to a local business before conducting a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Armstrong, police said.

Armstrong, a convicted felon, was allegedly in possession of multiple firearms and ammunition at the time of the arrest.

Jourdan A. Armstrong | Illinois State Police

No one was injured and the victim's vehicle did not sustain any damage, police said.

Armstrong remains in custody without bond at the Cook County Jail.