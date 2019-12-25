Police: Man fatally stabs woman, injures 14-year-old boy in front of kids on Christmas

Authorities say a woman was fatally stabbed and a teenage boy was seriously injured after an argument at a family Christmas party escalated to violence.

The incident reportedly happened on the 5600 block of Mascher Street around 3 a.m.

Investigators say the 33-year-old suspect was drinking heavily and began arguing with his girlfriend and her son.

The suspect, who police have not released the identity of, reportedly retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the right thigh during a struggle.

Police say the suspect got another knife and stabbed the 35-year-old woman several times in the stomach and chest while he chased her outside of the home.

Authorities arrived on scene just after 3:30 a.m. and transported the woman to Albert Einstein Hospital where she later died. The teenage victim was placed in critical condition. Police arrested the suspect at the home.

Six children in the home at the time of the attack, ranging in age from 8 to 16. A knife was recovered from inside a bedroom of the home. Police said the children attempted to hide it from the perpetrator.

