Police: Mother arrested, admits to killing 3 children at South Phoenix home

By Jennifer Martinez, Carmen Blackwell and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Police: Mother admits to killing 3 children at South Phoenix home

PHOENIX - Police say a woman has been arrested after she admitted to killing her three children at a South Phoenix home Monday night.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, crews were called out at around 7:30 p.m. to an area near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. There were no obvious signs of trauma on the children.

Police say the 22-year-old mother had recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma.

Initial reports from Phoenix Fire officials describe the incident as a drowning, but fire officials later retracted the statement.

Police: 3 children declared dead in South Phoenix neighborhood

Phoenix Police officials say officers are at the scene of a neighborhood after three children were declared dead at a home there. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.

