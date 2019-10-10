Expand / Collapse search

Police officer hit by CPD car in Lawndale while chasing gun suspect

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

Officer struck by CPD vehicle during pursuit of 'potential gun offender'

A Chicago police officer was struck by a CPD vehicle responding to a pursuit Thursday in Lawndale on the West Side.

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer monitoring the funeral of a suspected gang member is hospitalized after being struck by a squad car while pursuing a suspect.

Deputy Chief Ernest Cato says officers in a squad car tried to stop an auto Thursday. When the car kept going the officers followed, apparently prompting one of four men inside to throw a gun out the window. When the car finally stopped, the passengers fled on foot. One officer giving chase on foot was hit by a police car assisting in the pursuit.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the officer suffered two broken ribs and a fractured orbital bone. Cato says the officer is hospitalized in good condition.

Authorities say two suspects, who haven't been identified, were arrested, while two others remain at large.