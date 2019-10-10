Police officer struck by vehicle during pursuit of 'potential gun offender'

A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon while pursuing a "potential gun offender" on the city's West Side, according to police.

The officer was struck around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Central Park avenues in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The officer was being transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. The condition of the officer is unknown.

It is unclear who was in the vehicle when it struck the officer.

This story is developing.