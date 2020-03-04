Police questioning person of interest again in fatal Richard’s Bar stabbing

Chicago police have arrested a person of interest in connection to a fatal stabbing last month at a bar in West Town.

Police spokespeople would not confirm the name of the person arrested, but a no-bail arrest warrant was issued last week for 30-year-old Thomas Tansey in the murder of Kenneth Paterimos.

Tansey was initially arrested following the stabbing Feb. 21 at the scene of the attack outside Richard’s Bar, 491 N. Milwaukee Ave., police said.

He was later released without charges after claiming self-defense, police said.

Tansey is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was previously convicted of battery, according to court records.

On Tuesday, family of Paterimos gathered outside Richard’s Bar and chanted “justice for Kenny.”

Paterimos’ family says the suspect in the killing yelled a homophobic slur at Paterimos before stabbing him multiple times outside the bar.

