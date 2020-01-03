Police respond to hostage situation at Rockford bank
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford police are responding Friday afternoon to an armed robbery at a bank where the suspect has barricaded himself inside with at least one hostage.
Police are advising people to avoid the area of East State Street and Mulford Road while they investigate the armed robbery at the Heritage Credit Union, 5959 E State St.
The FBI says they are assisting local law enforcement on this "emerging incident."
This story is developing.