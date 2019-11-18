Police say ex-husband is suspected shooter in Buffalo Grove double homicide

Police in Buffalo Grove say a man allegedly shot his ex-wife and her husband in a double homicide at a condominium community in the northwest suburb.

Anatoliy Ermak, 64, is wanted in connection with the Sunday evening shooting in an underground parking garage at the Cambridge on the Lake condominium community, Buffalo Grove police said. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police identified the victims Tuesday morning as Nataliya Ermak, 55, and Roman Frid, 69.

The suspect is the ex-husband of Nataliya Ermak, police said. He may be driving a white Nissan Versa hatchback with a Florida license plate reading KCFK75.

Anatoliy Ermak | Buffalo Grove police

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to an underground parking garage in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds next to their vehicle, Buffalo Grove police chief Steven Casstevens said Monday in a news conference. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Security video shows the husband and wife pulling their vehicle into the parking garage about 8:15 p.m. and an unidentified man walking in after them through the open door, Casstevens said.

Advertisement

The man approached the couple and briefly spoke to them before firing shots at close range, Casstevens said. He left on foot through a side door.

Later, a witness called police after finding the couple lying unresponsive on the ground, Casstevens said.

Police initially said Nataliya Ermak was 64 years old.