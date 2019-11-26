Police search for armed robbers who targeted warehouse workers in Lawndale

Police were using K9 dogs Tuesday morning to search for masked armed robbers who rounded up a group of warehouse employees in Lawndale and robbed them.

The two armed males walked in to a warehouse about 5:50 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Keeler Avenue and announced a robbery to a group of employees getting ready for work, Chicago police said.

The robbers, one of whom was armed, gathered the workers into an office and told them to turn over their property, police said.

The robbers tried to get the manager to open the office safe, but the manager was unable to, police said.

The robbers left with the workers’ property, but no one saw them leave the building, police said.

Police were searching the building with a K9 unit, police said. No one was injured in the robbery.