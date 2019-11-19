Police search for missing 18-month-old from Kenwood

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating an 18-month-old baby who was last seen Monday in the Kenwood neighborhood on the city's South Side.

Police say the infant, Kaydense Brooks, was last seen with her grandfather Sammy Brooks in the area of 4700 S. Greenwood Ave. She may have been on public transportation with her grandfather, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a purple/blue snow suit, brown Ugg boots and in a pink stroller, police said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.