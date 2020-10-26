Police search for SUV stolen from Marquette Park with 7-month-old boy still inside

Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen with a 7-month-old baby still inside Monday afternoon on the Southwest Side.

A 30-year-old woman left her gray SUV running when she went into a convenience store about 12:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said.

While she was inside, someone jumped into the driver’s seat and drove north on California Avenue, police said.

The 7-month-old child and the SUV have not yet been located, a police spokesman said.