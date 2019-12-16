Police search for two suspects after police vehicle stolen in suburbs

The search continues Monday night for two of five total suspects after police say a patrol vehicle was briefly stolen in the suburbs.

Officials say at approximately 4:30 p.m., five suspects cut through a fence and entered the main auction lot of the Manheim Auto Auction in Matteson to steal cars.

The suspects allegedly stole a small blue SUV in an attempt to flee the scene. Police say they proceeded to crash into the garage door of the auction atrium, narrowly missing security and officials.

All five suspects fled the scene of the crash and ended up in a nearby subdivision. One suspect was apprehended shortly after, two were found hiding under a deck, and two more remained on the loose.

At some point during the search for the suspects, one of them doubled back and stole a police vehicle. The suspect exited the police vehicle soon after at 147th and Dixie Highway, officials said.

No one was reported injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.