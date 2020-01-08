Police seek alleged bank robber in Munster

article

Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank Monday in Munster, Indiana.

About 9:10 a.m., officers responded to the First Midwest Bank, 750 Ridge Rd., for calls of a robbery, Munster police said.

Witnesses told police a man, believed to be in his late 50s, passed a note to the teller demanding money and implied he had a gun, police said. The man was described as being in his late 50s and wearing a gray suit, an ivory-colored fedora and large-rimmed glasses.

The man was able to leave the bank with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Munster detectives at 219-836-6658.