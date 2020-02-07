Poll finds majority of New Hampshire Democrats would rather welcome deadly meteor strike over Trump’s re-election

article

In a new political poll regarding the upcoming New Hampshire primary, it appears that 64 percent of Democratic voters would rather see "a giant meteor strike the Earth, extinguishing all human life" than President Trump re-elected.

This unique existential statistic comes from a poll conducted Jan. 28–31 by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell and shows that nearly half of all independent voters are also wishing for the same calamitous fate.

Data for the poll was collected by YouGov, an online polling organization that gathered results from 400 participants based on factors such as gender and income.

Financial circumstance seemed to also play a role in the participants’ preference of a fiery ball of death over four more years of President Trump. According to data from the poll, 69 percent of respondents making under $50,000 a year say they’d prefer a swift end for all life on Earth from that of a deadly space rock.

Even some with conservative-leaning ideologies welcomed an execution from the abyss over Trump. Specifically, 28 percent of conservatives joined with the majority of liberal voters in being blown up by a meteor over voting for the current standing president.

This story was reported in Los Angeles.