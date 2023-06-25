Portage police say they've got 'hundreds' of 911 calls about strange smell in Northwest Indiana

There was a strange smell in Portage, Indiana, but officials say it was not dangerous.

On Sunday night, Portage Police said on social media that the 911 center had received "hundreds of calls within the past several minutes reporting a strange odor throughout the city."

Police said that the Fire Department has been in contact with NIPSCO, and that they are "advising there is no threat to public safety."

"Please refrain from reporting this situation to the 911 center so that lines may remain open for those experiencing active emergencies," Portage Police said. "We appreciate your cooperation."