Portion of I-94 northbound shut down following deadly rollover crash: ISP

A man has died after a rollover crash Saturday evening and a portion of I-94 northbound is still shut down.

The crash happened at 6:09 p.m. on I-94 northbound near 170th Street.

Illinois State Police were called to the crash, where they found the crash victim had injuries consistent with a shooting. No other injuries were reported and details about what led to the crash haven't been released.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, ISP says. He hasn't been identified yet.

I-94 northbound and the I-294/I-80 northbound entrance ramp to I-94 northbound are still shut down, as of 8:45 p.m.

It's unknown how long the road closure will last. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route in the meantime.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more information as it becomes available.