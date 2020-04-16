Possible DUI driver crashes into 7 parked vehicles in Logan Square

article

A 35-year-old man is being investigated for DUI after he crashed into seven parked vehicles Thursday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

About 12:20 a.m., the man was driving a Cadillac Escalade north in the 3000 block of North Kimball Avenue when he crashed into seven parked vehicles, causing one to flip on its side, Chicago police said.

He was still at the scene of the crash when officers arrived and refused medical treatment, police said. He was taken into custody and is being investigated for DUI.

Charges are pending.