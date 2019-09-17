Pregnant woman fatally struck by semi in River North

A 29-year-old pregnant woman was struck and killed by a semitrailer Tuesday in the River North neighborhood.

The woman was crossing the intersection of Grand Avenue and LaSalle Drive about 11:30 a.m. when she was struck by a semi turning left on Grand, Chicago police said.

She was pinned under the semi and had to be extricated, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

Paramedics took her to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating, according to police.