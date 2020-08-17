President Trump blasts Minnesota officials over riots, scraps 'really bad idea' south Minneapolis visit

President Donald Trump blasted Minnesota officials for their handling of rioting in Minneapolis, but did so without visiting south Minneapolis after Gov. Tim Walz told the White House it was a "really bad idea."

Instead, the president gave the remarks from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, speaking with business owners whose shops had been damaged or destroyed in the late May disorder following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. He then flew to Mankato for a previously scheduled campaign stop at the city's airport.

“All they wanted was to live the American Dream," Trump said at MSP. "Their dreams were burned to the ground.”

Trump wanted to visit south Minneapolis during his campaign trip, multiple sources in government and law enforcement say. George Floyd's memorial is at 38th and Chicago, and the scenes of the ensuring riots are still evident nearby.

“I spent this weekend trying to tell the White House why it was a really bad idea to have President Trump go and stand at the George Floyd memorial and use it as a backdrop for his campaign and ignite the pain and the anguish that we are feeling in Minnesota,” Gov. Walz said on a Minnesota DFL delegation breakfast ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

A law enforcement source told FOX 9 they “begged” the Trump campaign not to visit the Floyd memorial at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis nor the surrounding neighborhoods where the rioting and looting took place.

Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder would not say whether the Trump campaign inquired about visiting south Minneapolis but said there was no begging of them not to, calling that comment ridiculous. He insisted the police department could handle security for the president if requested.

In the end, Trump never left the MSP airport tarmac to give his remarks about the unrest before departing on Air Force One for Mankato.

"We were calling saying, 'Call up the National Guard.' They didn’t want to do it. I don’t know if it was pride or stupidity," Trump said. "Maybe both."

FOX 9 has previously reported there was squabbling between Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about the Guard's activation.

The president told John Wolf, owner of Chicago-Lake Liquors in Minneapolis, "We’ll give you a hand. We’ll see what we can do.” The Trump administration denied Minnesota's request for FEMA disaster aid in July.

