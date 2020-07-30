Prisoner opens fire outside NW Side police station, wounding 3 officers; prisoner shot

article

A prisoner being taken to a Northwest Side police station opened fire on officers Thursday morning, wounding at least three officers, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The prisoner was then shot multiple times outside the 25th District police station, 5555 W. Grand Ave., sources told the Sun-Times.

One officer was shot in the neck and is in serious condition. Two officers suffered less serious wounds, including at least one of them who was shot in the vest. A fourth officer was also taken to the hospital for an unspecified medical condition but was not shot.

Police say the suspect was taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate word on that person’s condition.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the officers or the alleged assailant.

In June, a Chicago police officer was shot in the knee after approaching a suspect in Bronzeville on the South Side, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.