Pritzker backs better lobbyist disclosure

Gov. J.B. Pritzker favors greater disclosure of lobbyists and their interaction with legislators after a federal bribery charge against a House member.

Lawmakers were scheduled to consider a measure Thursday that would create a cross-referencing database that puts in one place online the disclosure documents that lobbyists and legislators are required to file.

Former Rep. Luis Arroyo was charged Oct. 28 with attempting to bribe a state senator for his support of legislation legalizing slot-machine-like "sweepstakes" games. The Chicago Democrat was representing at the same time a sweepstakes game operator as a lobbyist before the Chicago City Council.

Most states have few restrictions on outside lobbying by sitting legislators.

The legislation would also create a commission to study further ethics changes and report next spring.

Thursday is the General Assembly's last day in its fall session.