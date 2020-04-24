Pritzker: In last 24 hours, record number of virus tests were administered and less people tested positive

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Governor JB Pritzker on Friday offered some positive news to Illinois residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor announced that not only did the state reach its goal of testing 10,000 people for the virus in the last 24 hours – testing a total of 16,000 people, which is the highest number of test administered in a day so far – but that the ratio of positive tests from the total batch was far less than the state's cumulative average.

“Last week when we focused our conversation on testing, we had tested 5,660 people in the proceeding 24 hours. On Wednesday and yesterday, we surpassed 9,000 tests. Today we met our goal of 10,000 daily tests. In fact we surpassed it, with 16,124. The overall positive rate for today’s batch of test is about 17 percent, which is well below our cumulative average of 21 percent. It’s too early to say whether this is a result of expanded testing criteria versus an indicator of flattening the curve. But it’s a positive sign none the less for everyone when more people are getting tested and there is a lower ratio of positives,” Governor Pritzker said.

“Surpassing 10,000 tests is a very important milestone. Not only because it allows us to isolate more of those who are COVID positive, so that they don’t spread the infection, but also because it moves us in the direction of expanding our surveillance for outbreaks. More testing means we can potentially lower the infection rate, so we’re going to continue to push that number up. Our ability to test and get results quickly is key to our ability to map the presence of this virus and to gradually reduce our mitigation measures and get more people back to work,” the governor added.

Illinois health officials also announced 2,724 new cases of the coronavirus, which is the largest single-day jump in cases for the state so far. However, that is because of the expanded testing across the state, and still, Pritzker said the ratio of positive tests from the total batch was "well below" the average.

Illinois' COVID-19 case total now sits at 39,658. There were also another 108 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s death toll is currently 1,795 people.

On Thursday, Gov. Pritzker extended his stay-at-home order through May 30 as the highly contagious COVID-19 continued its rounds.

Pritzker’s decree, which was to expire April 30, was relaxed to allow for some outdoor activities, many previously barred surgeries and medical treatments, and to allow some retailers to reopen to fill online or pickup orders.

While already strongly recommended, face coverings for anyone older than 2 will be required in public, both indoors and outside if the recommended 6-foot social distance can’t be maintained.

“We are in possibly the most difficult parts of this journey,” Pritzker said. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would, but this is the part when we have to dig in.”

The order is meant to keep people from venturing out and interacting in crowds, an easy means of transmission for the coronavirus.

Experts originally said the number of COVID-19 cases would peak by the second half of April and many predicted the number would be dropping by month’s end. But Pritzker has said the peak won’t come until May, requiring an extension of such efforts to restrict the virus’s spread.

The original order came days after Pritzker closed nonessential businesses and shuttered schools for a period later extended through the end of the academic year. It allowed trips outside the home for reporting to an essential job, trips to the grocery store or pharmacy, medical visits or emergencies. Penalties for violations have been rare.

Also on Thursday, a southern Illinois state lawmaker filed a lawsuit against Gov. Pritzker for extending the state’s stay-at-home order.

Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia claims in the lawsuit filed in Clay County Circuit Court that Pritzker has exceeded his authority and is violating the civil rights of the state’s residents.

“Enough is enough!” Bailey said in a statement. “I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”

Governor Pritzker says the state has set up a way to get in touch with a mental health professional if the COVID-19 pandemic is causing you anxiety. Just text "TALK" (or "HABLAR" for Spanish assistance) to 552020. You can also text the words "UNEMPLOYMENT," "FOOD" or SHELTER" to the same number for assistance.

The state is also launching a remote care program for COVID-19 patients whose symptoms are not severe. Healthcare workers will connect digitally with patients on a daily basis. And, depending on the severity of the situation, the state might provide kits with blood pressure cuffs and thermometers.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

