Illinois launches initiative to boost mental health resources in rural communities

The state of Illinois launched a new initiative on Tuesday for people living in rural communities to get help when it comes to their mental health.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announced the new initiatives at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday morning.

The state will fund up to 20 grants at $1000 each to support Future Farmers of America chapters and encourage access to mental health resources.

Officials said it is particularly hard for people in rural areas to acknowledge the need for help in this category and then to find treatment

"If you're struggling with your mental health, it can often feel like you're alone and have nowhere to turn. And it's particularly isolating to carry the stigma and shame that prevents many in our rural communities from seeking help. But we're here today to make it clear that it's okay to not be okay," Stratton said.

Illinois now has 41,000 community-based FFA messengers.