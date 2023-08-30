Pritzker pushing to expand work permits for migrants: 'We will not turn our backs on them'

Gov. J.B Pritzker and other elected leaders gathered Wednesday to talk about expanding work permits for migrants arriving in Illinois.

It would apply for both new migrants and long-term immigrant workers.

Pritzker said the state will do everything in their power to help when they arrive.

"When asylum seekers come to our state seeking refuge, we will not turn our backs on them," Pritzker said. "Our obligation is to help get them back on their feet so that they can support their families and find stability while they await asylum hearings and determination."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Pritzker and company said they also want an expansion of amnesty programs