Protesters outside Cook County Jail want inmates released due to COVID-19 concerns

A noisy protest outside Cook County Jail occurred Tuesday as activists demand the release of all 4,500 detainees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, 230 jail detainees have confirmed infections and one has died.

However, jail officials say they’re doing the best they can to protect both inmates and the public outside the walls.

Protesters were honking horns, waving signs and even setting off smoke bombs as hundreds formed a caravan on California Avenue outside Cook County Jail, the ICE detention center and juvenile detention center, demanding the release of all detainees during the pandemic.

“Truly we are in a public health crisis and we cannot sentence people to die in these jails regardless of what they’ve done,” said Rev. Jason Lydon, Second Unitarian Church.

“I was locked up here for three years in the 90s,” said Monica Cosby. “This is a public health disaster. It’s racism. It’s gender violence. It’s time to release them all now.”

The mother of detainee Andre Jackson says she’s worried her son will die before he ever goes to trial.

“It’s crowded. It’s at capacity. It’s just like he’s in there with a lot of people who are sick,” said Erica Jackson.

However, sheriff’s officials and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office say they’ve already reduced the jail population by more than 1,000 over the past month and 83 percent still there are being held for violent offenses, including 21 percent for murder.

A sheriff’s spokesman says they’re taking steps to separate detainees and have created a new health center to isolate those who are infected.

But protesters say extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

“Emptying the jails is an unprecedented action here in the United States and the city of Chicago,” said Lydon. “But that’s the time we’re in right now, a time of taking unprecedented action.”