Protesters plan to march on Chicago’s Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday

Roughly 2,000 protesters are estimated to attend a march on the Dan Ryan Saturday, according to the Office of Emergency Management Communications.

Beginning at noon, demonstrators plan to march on the expressway at 47th Street and the exit at 43rd. From there, they will proceed to Grant Park.

In anticipation of possible closures, the Illinois Trucking Association is telling truck drivers to avoid the Dan Ryan completely.

"There is a lot of trucks who are not from the area who are out of state...and if you're not familiar with the area you don't know the alternatives. we have just been advising trucks and companies to consider avoiding the area."

State police say they are aware of the planned protest. In a statement released Friday, the department said they will "protect the rights of those seeking to peacefully protest while ensuring the safety of the public."