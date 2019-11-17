Rams 17, Bears 7; Trubisky out with hip injury

article

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Chicago Bears 17 to 7 on Sunday.

Coach Matt Nagy brought in Chase Daniel at quarterback to take over from Mitch Trubisky with about 3 minutes left in the game. The Bears said right after the game that Trubisky has a hip injury.

The Bears had their chances in Los Angeles, but could not capitalize on turnovers and field goal opportunities.

Tarik Cohen scored the Bears only touchdown in the third quarter.