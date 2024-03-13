2 hospitalized after incident in Edgewater: CFD

A woman and a child were hospitalized following an incident in Edgewater Wednesday morning.

Several squad cars were seen surrounding a residential area in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue around 9 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department transported a woman in her 30s to St. Francis Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

CFD says a pre-teen was also transported to St. Francis with traumatic arrest. It is not clear how the victims were injured.

SkyFox was over the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.