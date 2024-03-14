Ravinia Festival 2024 lineup released; performers include The Roots, Ben Platt and more

Ravinia Festival unveiled its 2024 summer lineup on Thursday!

Though technical issues on the website prevented many from accessing the full lineup initially, it was restored and operational within an hour.

Artists who are returning to the lineup this year include James Taylor, Norah Jones, Trombone Shorty, Mavis Staples, Little Feat and Los Lobos, The Beach Boys with John Stamos, RobertPlant & Alison Krauss, Gipsy Kings, Joffrey Ballet and The Roots.

The lineup will also feature debut performances by Samara Joy, Ben Platt, Violent Femmes, Big Boi, Abel Selaocoe, Gaelic Storm, and Meshell Ndegeocello.

Furthermore, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is scheduled for its annual six-week summer residency.

"With an extraordinary range of concerts and artists, we are excited to offer an inspiring and captivating season for everyone who comes to Ravinia," said Jeffrey P. Haydon, Ravinia's President and CEO. "Whether in Bennett Gordon Hall, Martin Theatre, Pavilion, Lawn, or Carousel, concertgoers will surely experience the spirit of summer with incredible music under the stars."

In 2022, Ravinia launched its annual Breaking Barriers Festival to spotlight and celebrate women in classical music. This summer, Breaking Barriers will focus on women leaders in music and space. This event will take place from July 26 to July 27 and feature a Pavilion concert, panel discussions, a composer workshop and more.

Tickets become available on April 24. Ravinia donor resales start as early as March 19.

For the full lineup, click here.

