Reckless homicide, DUI charges filed in Gresham crash

article

A Schaumburg man faces aggravated DUI and reckless homicide charges in connection to a deadly weekend crash in Gresham on the South Side.

Stephen Nolan, 26, drove into oncoming lanes to get around backed up traffic Sunday evening, Chicago police said.

He then lost control of his vehicle, crashing it into a light pole in the 8500 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

His passenger, 26-year-old Caleb White, died at the scene, officials said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death accidental.

Nolan was hospitalized for observation and DUI testing, police said. In addition to the two felony charges, Nolan was cited for failing to reduce speed and driving without a license.

He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing later Tuesday.